10-Year-Old Girl Plays Elmore James' "Dust My Broom" on Slide Guitar — Video

Below, we direct your attention to a 10-year-old girl who plays the blues.

The fact that such a thing exists in the world makes us happy enough. What's better, however, is that she plays blues guitar, including a bit of slide, and has posted several videos of herself at work.

OK, maybe her father posted them, but you get the idea!

Below, you can watch Lucy Gowen, who lives in London, play a brief instrumental version of Elmore James' "Dust My Broom" in open D tuning. We can't ID her guitar, but we can (obviously) spot the Vox amp and Epiphone Les Paul in the background.

There are plenty of other videos of Lucy available online, including her cover of Jimi Hendrix's "Red House" (which you can check out below). You'll find them all right here.

We wish Lucy all the best—and we hope she continues playing!

P.S.: To head off complaints from blues purists, yes, the song was originally recorded as "I Believe I'll Dust My Broom" by Robert Johnson in 1936, but let's face it—the Elmore James version is THE version.