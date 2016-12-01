14 Classic Guitar Riffs Played on Only Two Strings

(Image credit: Bob King/Getty Images)

What’s more difficult to play than single-string riffs? Double-string riffs.

Fortunately, they’re only slightly harder to play.

String Kick recently compiled a list of 14 classic guitar riffs that use just two guitar strings. Among the selections are tracks by Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple and Judas Priest, to name a few.

“Misty Mountain Hop”—Led Zeppelin

“Today”—Smashing Pumpkins

“In-a-Gadda-Da-Vida”—Iron Butterfly

“Smoke on the Water”—Deep Purple

“Breaking the Law”—Judas Priest

“50,000 Miles Beneath My Brain”—Ten Years After

“Boys Don’t Cry”—The Cure

You can find the remaining guitar licks over on String Kick, along with guides and TAB to help you play the licks yourself.