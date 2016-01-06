16-Year-Old Guitarist Spencer Rabin Covers Jimi Hendrix's "Voodoo Child (Slight Return)"

Below, check out a brand-new cover of Jimi Hendrix's classic "Voodoo Child (Slight Return)" by 16-year-old Chicago guitarist Spencer Rabin.

Rabin, who started playing when he was 4, was influenced by Joe Bonamassa, Zakk Wylde and—obviously—Hendrix.

"Voodoo Child (Slight Return)," like other Hendrix compositions, borrows musical and lyrical themes from Muddy Waters and other Delta bluesmen, and Rabin handles it admirably.

At age 8, he played his first major gig at Chicago's House of Blues. At 12, he wrote, recorded and released his debut single, "Hazy," which you can hear below.

Rabin describes his style as a “very unique, lightning-fast but melodic rock/blues sound.” This style, even in his earlier years, has earned him recognition and several professional nods. He practices anywhere from two to eight hours a day and puts an emphasis on composing music and learning theory.

Speaking of original music, be sure to check out "Hazy" and "Solar Waves," both of which we composed by Rabin, below. "Solar Waves" got its name because the backing track is layered with the "electromagnetic voices" of outer space recorded by NASA's voyager.

For more about Rabin, check out the songs, watch the video below and visit spencerrabinmusic.com. You also can follow him on Twitter and Soundcloud.

"Voodoo Child (Slight Return)"

"Hazy"

"Solar Waves"