"45 Ways to Get a New Guitar" — Video

Here's a brand-spanking-new (October 7) video from guitarist Jared Dines called "45 Ways to Get a New Guitar."

It offers helpful tips for guitar-obsessed men—and women—who feel the need to beg their better half for unwritten "permission" (you know what I mean) to go ahead and buy another guitar.

Surely you've used some of these before, including, "They're gonna throw in a free case. That's like a $250 savings!" or "Steve Vai had the same guitar and he got famous because of it. You want me to be famous, right?"

Oh, and since you're here, check out these three unrelated stories:

•Scary Tapping Licks That Make No Musical Sense But Sound Extremely Cool — Video

•How to Electrify a Washtub Bass and Washboard — Because, Why the Hell Not?

•Open-String Lick Ideas from Metallica's Kirk Hammett.