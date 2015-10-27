81-Year-Old Bob Wood Shreds "Besame Mucho" in Nashville Guitar Shop —Video

If you're a member of at least two or three guitar-centric Facebook groups, it's likely the video below has shown up on your news feed at least 12 times.

It shows an 81-year-old guitarist by the name of Bob Wood performing "Bésame Mucho" on an Epiphone archtop (Looks like an older-style Riviera to me; someone please feel free to chime in via the comments below).

The video was recently shared by British Audio Service in Nashville, with the header, "This guy rules. Mr. Bob Wood, ladies and gentlemen."

Since then, the original post has garnered about 2 million views, making Wood something of an internet sensation. To see what all the fuss is about, check out the clip below. "Bésame Mucho" (aka "Kiss me a lot") was written in 1940 by Consuelo Velázquez. It was a staple of the Beatles' early shows at the Cavern and in Hamburg.

According to Melanie Wood Moody, one of Bob's nine children, he was signed as a regular performer at Jamboree USA in Wheeling, West Virginia, in 1970, and performed for 10 years. In the mid-Seventies, he was named Entertainer of the Year by Eastern States Country Music Inc. In 2007, he was inducted into The Southern Legends Country Music Hall of Fame. He has several albums to his name, including Bob Wood Plays It Cool.

