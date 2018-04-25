A Perfect Circle Announce American Tour

Fresh off the release of Eat the Elephant, their first album in 14 years, A Perfect Circle have announced an American tour.

The 11-date trek will take the band across America from late October through late November. You can see the band's full itinerary below.

Billy Howerdel—A Perfect Circle's lead guitarist and main songwriter—decided to take a different creative approach to Eat the Elephant, a process he described to us in an interview from our May 2018 issue.

“A few years ago I decided to dig fully into synths and keys, which I was very bad at,” he told Guitar World. “And once I became a little better it allowed me to push my creativity instead of falling into a pattern.”

To read our full story on Eat the Elephant, step right this way.

For more on A Perfect Circle, stop by aperfectcircle.com.

A Perfect Circle Tour Dates: