AC/DC Play Acoustic "You Shook Me All Night Long" for Howard Stern

Here's a Friday flashback for you.

A few years ago, Howard Stern and his TV/radio crew were visited by AC/DC's Brian Johnson, Angus Young and Malcolm Young.

He asked them to play "You Shook Me All Night Long."

Johnson replied, "It's 10 past eight in the morning!" But Stern back with, "Earn your dollars!"

So they oblidged! Check out this acoustic performance of the classic 1980 track. Midway through the performance, vocals are taken over by Artie Lang, who actually doesn't sound half bad. As expected, things sort of devolve from there—but it's a spirited performance for sure.

Enjoy! We'll see you next Friday.