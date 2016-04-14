Ace Frehley and Paul Stanley Premiere New Song, "Fire and Water"

(Image credit: Jay Gilbert)

Paul Stanley has teamed up with his former Kiss bandmate, Ace Frehley, for a new version of "Fire and Water," a classic 1970 track by Free.

The song can be found on Frehley's new album of covers, Origins Vol. 1, which will be released April 26.

This marks the first time the Kiss co-founders have appeared on an original album together since 1998's Psycho Circus.

"Ace was doing an album of covers, songs that influenced him and that he loved, and called me," Stanley told KBAD 94.5's "Morning Crash" radio show. "And it's always very funny, because with caller ID, I look, and the phone's ringing, and I see Ace's name come up. So, of course…

"Look, for all the bickering and stuff that we may say about each other, we go back to a very magical time. We started this together. So in spite of whatever we may say from time to time or things that get blown up, we are a family, and a dysfunctional one, but nonetheless a family. So Ace said, 'Would you do something on the album?' I said, 'Sure. Of course.'"