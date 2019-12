The guys (and girls?) at Candyrat Records have come up with another good one.

Check out this new acoustic-guitar arrangement and performance of AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" by Italian guitarist Luca Stricagnoli.

Stricagnoli, 23, began studying classical guitar at 10 but quickly decided to dedicate himself to judo (Obviously, he switched back to guitar at some point). He plays Serracini Guitars and is working on his debut album with Candyrat.

Enjoy!