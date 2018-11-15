Roy Clark Mesmerizes on 'The Odd Couple'

I'm not gonna lie.

I happened to watch an episode of The Odd Couple last night, and it reminded me of Roy Clark's sort-of-legendary appearance on that classic TV sitcom.

During the show's Roy Clark episode, which originally aired February 14, 1975, Clark showed his range and virtuosity on guitar with a performance of “Malagueña,” by Cuban composer Ernesto Lecuona, as Tony Randall and Jack Klugman looked on, not really knowing how to react.

The song was written in 1928 and was originally the sixth movement of Lecuona’s Suite Andalucia. It has been covered by countless guitarists over the decades, including Brian Setzer on his brilliant Ignition! album.