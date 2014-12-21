Sturgill Simpson Performs "Long White Line" and "Life of Sin" at RCA Studio A — Video

Today we bring you two recent videos of Sturgill Simpson, whose latest album, Metamodern Sounds in Country Music, made Guitar World'slist of the 50 best albums of 2014.

Truth be told, it made our top 20.

It should be noted that both videos were posted by LR Baggs; for the session, Simpson's acoustic guitars were recorded direct with LR Baggs' Lyric Classical internal microphone.

This live-in-the-studio session was recorded at RCA Studio A in Nashville and produced by Dave Cobb.

As I mentioned in my own 15 Best Albums of 2014 list, Simpson's band features Estonian guitarist Laur Joamets, who can be seen in both videos below (playing a Telecaster). Keep an eye out for this guy! We're also fond of Simpson's acoustic fretwork, which can be sampled in the top video.

The top video features "Long White Line" (written by Buford Abner). The bottom video features "Life of Sin" (written by Simpson). Studio versions of both songs can be heard on Metamodern Sounds in Country Music. Enjoy!

For more about LR Baggs, visit lrbaggs.com. For more about Simpson, visit sturgillsimpson.com.