Adrian Galysh Releases Blues Rock Album 'Into The Blue'

Guitar powerhouse Adrian Galysh celebrates the release of his fifth solo album Into The Bluetoday, now available for download via iTunes, Amazon.com, CDBaby.com, and adriangalysh.com.

Featuring nine blues-rock tracks with guitar and vocals that take the West Coast guitarist into an entirely new musical direction, Into The Blue draws heavily on the guitarist’s ‘70s-era influences. Galysh shares vocal duties with vocalist Kacee Clanton, known for her soulful work with Joe Cocker, Luis Miguel, Beth Hart, and Janis Joplin’s band, Big Brother and The Holding Company.

While Into The Blue is an all-vocal blues-rock affair, fans of Galysh’s guitar-centric style will enjoy this very guitar-driven record. The album also features special guest performances by studio session ace Carl Verheyen (Supertramp), who plays on Galysh’s energetic version of the Junior Wells classic “Messin’ With The Kid,” and chicken picker Johnny Hiland, who takes a string- and mind-bending guest solo on Bobby Blue Bland’s “Further On Up The Road.”

The album’s rhythm section is rounded out by the stellar and authentic blues talents of drummer Joey Heredia (Stevie Wonder, Tribal Tech), and bassist Paul Loranger (Eric Sardinas).

Praised by artists like Jennifer Batten, and dubbed "bad-ass" and "masterful" by Guitar World magazine, Galysh has a successful trajectory spanning four previous solo albums and numerous collaborations and performances with industry giants like Uli Jon Roth, Yngwie Malmsteen, Robben Ford, Mike Keneally, George Lynch, Warren DeMartini, and many more.

Check out a preview here: