Alice in Chains Premiere "Phantom Limb" Music Video

Alice In Chains have premiered the epic music video for “Phantom Limb.” The new clip, which you can watch below, is a thrilling yet haunting mindbender of a film that was directed by Roboshobo (Mastodon, Metallica, Green Day).

The song, which was written by Alice In Chains co-lead vocalist and guitarist William DuVall, is on the band’s most recent studio album, The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here.

The band recently wrapped a year-and-a-half-long tour in support of the album, which saw them playing headline and festival shows to packed-house crowds around the world, including dates in North America, Australia, Singapore, Italy, France, Switzerland, Warsaw, London, Czech Republic and Vienna.

