Alice Cooper Announces North American Tour

(Image credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Alice Cooper has announced A Paranormal Evening With Alice Cooper, a month-long trek through North America in support of his new album, Paranormal.

The tour will take him across the United States, in addition to a couple of dates in Ontario, Canada. You can see the full tour itinerary below.

“It’s a pure Alice Cooper show with the snakes and guillotine and the straight jacket, but there’s a bunch of stuff you haven’t seen before—there’s a 13-foot Frankenstein,” Cooper said to the The Spokesman-Reviewabout the show. “It starts in fourth gear and stays there... it’s like a freight train and every single song has some theatrical device.”

For more on Alice Cooper, drop by alicecooper.com.

A Paranormal Evening With Alice Cooper Tour Dates

March 01 - Windsor, ON -The Colosseum at Caesar's*

March 02 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama+

March 04 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric Theatre*

March 05 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center*

March 06 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre*

March 08 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena*

March 09 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center*

March 10 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - FM Kirby Center*

March 13 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center*

March 14 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater*

March 15 - South Bend, IN - Morris Performing Arts Center#

March 17 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Event Center*

March 18 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre*

March 20 - Melbourne, FL - King Center*

March 21 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center for The Performing Arts*

March 23 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall*

March 24 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live*

March 26 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena*

March 28 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre*

March 29 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre*

* On sale October 13

+ On sale October 14

# On sale November 17