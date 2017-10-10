Alice Cooper Announces North American Tour

Alice Cooper has announced A Paranormal Evening With Alice Cooper, a month-long trek through North America in support of his new album, Paranormal.
The tour will take him across the United States, in addition to a couple of dates in Ontario, Canada. You can see the full tour itinerary below.
“It’s a pure Alice Cooper show with the snakes and guillotine and the straight jacket, but there’s a bunch of stuff you haven’t seen before—there’s a 13-foot Frankenstein,” Cooper said to the The Spokesman-Reviewabout the show. “It starts in fourth gear and stays there... it’s like a freight train and every single song has some theatrical device.”
For more on Alice Cooper, drop by alicecooper.com.
A Paranormal Evening With Alice Cooper Tour Dates
- March 01 - Windsor, ON -The Colosseum at Caesar's*
- March 02 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama+
- March 04 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric Theatre*
- March 05 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center*
- March 06 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre*
- March 08 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena*
- March 09 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center*
- March 10 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - FM Kirby Center*
- March 13 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center*
- March 14 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater*
- March 15 - South Bend, IN - Morris Performing Arts Center#
- March 17 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Event Center*
- March 18 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre*
- March 20 - Melbourne, FL - King Center*
- March 21 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center for The Performing Arts*
- March 23 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall*
- March 24 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live*
- March 26 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena*
- March 28 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre*
- March 29 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre*
* On sale October 13
+ On sale October 14
# On sale November 17