Alice Cooper Announces Summer North American Tour

Alice Cooper has announced a summer North American tour. The month-long trek marks the second North American leg of his A Paranormal Evening With Alice Cooper tour.
The tour—which will run from early August through early September—will take Cooper across the United States, in addition to a number of dates in Canada. You can check out the full itinerary below.
“It’s a pure Alice Cooper show with the snakes and guillotine and the straight jacket, but there’s a bunch of stuff you haven’t seen before—there’s a 13-foot Frankenstein,” Cooper said to the The Spokesman-Review about the show. “It starts in fourth gear and stays there... it’s like a freight train and every single song has some theatrical device.”
Cooper is touring in support of his latest album, Paranormal, which features a number of special guests including ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, Deep Purple's Roger Glover and U2's Larry Mullen Jr.
For tickets and more information, stop by alicecooper.com.
A Paranormal Evening with Alice Cooper Tour Dates:
- 8/3 — West Allis, WI — Wisconsin State Fair
- 8/5 — Sioux Falls, SD — Washington Pavilion
- 8/6 — Kansas City, MO — Kauffman Center for The Performing Arts
- 8/8 — Colorado Springs, CO — Pike's Peak Center
- 8/10 — Las Vegas, NV — The Chelsea
- 8/12 — Los Angeles, CA — Greek Theatre
- 8/14 — San Jose, CA — City National Civic
- 8/15 — Jackson, CA — Jackson Rancheria Casino
- 8/18 — Bonner, MT — Kettlehouse Amphitheater
- 8/19 — Everett, WA — Angel of the Winds Arena
- 8/20 — Vancouver, BC — Queen Elizabeth Theatre
- 8/22 — Calgary, AB — Southern Jubilee Auditorium
- 8/23 — Edmonton, AB — Northern Jubilee Auditorium
- 8/25 — Saskatoon, SK — SaskTel Centre
- 8/26 — Estevan, SK — Affinity Place
- 8/28 — Winnipeg, MB — Burton Cummings Theatre
- 8/29 — Thunder Bay, ON — Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
- 8/30 — St. Paul, MN — Ordway Center for the Performing Arts
- 9/1 — Ft. Wayne, IN — Foellinger Theatre
- 9/2 — Huber Heights, OH — Rose Music Center at The Heights
- 9/4 — Cincinnati, OH — Taft Theatre
- 9/6 — New York, NY — Beacon Theatre
- 9/7 — York, PA — York Fair