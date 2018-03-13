Trending

Alice Cooper Announces Summer North American Tour

By

(Image credit: Official Press Photo)

Alice Cooper has announced a summer North American tour. The month-long trek marks the second North American leg of his A Paranormal Evening With Alice Cooper tour.

The tour—which will run from early August through early September—will take Cooper across the United States, in addition to a number of dates in Canada. You can check out the full itinerary below.

“It’s a pure Alice Cooper show with the snakes and guillotine and the straight jacket, but there’s a bunch of stuff you haven’t seen before—there’s a 13-foot Frankenstein,” Cooper said to the The Spokesman-Review about the show. “It starts in fourth gear and stays there... it’s like a freight train and every single song has some theatrical device.”

Cooper is touring in support of his latest album, Paranormal, which features a number of special guests including ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, Deep Purple's Roger Glover and U2's Larry Mullen Jr.

For tickets and more information, stop by alicecooper.com.

A Paranormal Evening with Alice Cooper Tour Dates:

  • 8/3 — West Allis, WI — Wisconsin State Fair
  • 8/5 — Sioux Falls, SD — Washington Pavilion
  • 8/6 — Kansas City, MO — Kauffman Center for The Performing Arts
  • 8/8 — Colorado Springs, CO — Pike's Peak Center
  • 8/10 — Las Vegas, NV — The Chelsea
  • 8/12 — Los Angeles, CA — Greek Theatre
  • 8/14 — San Jose, CA — City National Civic
  • 8/15 — Jackson, CA — Jackson Rancheria Casino
  • 8/18 — Bonner, MT — Kettlehouse Amphitheater
  • 8/19 — Everett, WA — Angel of the Winds Arena
  • 8/20 — Vancouver, BC — Queen Elizabeth Theatre
  • 8/22 — Calgary, AB — Southern Jubilee Auditorium
  • 8/23 — Edmonton, AB — Northern Jubilee Auditorium
  • 8/25 — Saskatoon, SK — SaskTel Centre
  • 8/26 — Estevan, SK — Affinity Place
  • 8/28 — Winnipeg, MB — Burton Cummings Theatre
  • 8/29 — Thunder Bay, ON — Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
  • 8/30 — St. Paul, MN — Ordway Center for the Performing Arts
  • 9/1 — Ft. Wayne, IN — Foellinger Theatre
  • 9/2 — Huber Heights, OH — Rose Music Center at The Heights
  • 9/4 — Cincinnati, OH — Taft Theatre
  • 9/6 — New York, NY — Beacon Theatre
  • 9/7 — York, PA — York Fair