Alice Cooper Announces Summer North American Tour

Alice Cooper has announced a summer North American tour. The month-long trek marks the second North American leg of his A Paranormal Evening With Alice Cooper tour.

The tour—which will run from early August through early September—will take Cooper across the United States, in addition to a number of dates in Canada. You can check out the full itinerary below.

“It’s a pure Alice Cooper show with the snakes and guillotine and the straight jacket, but there’s a bunch of stuff you haven’t seen before—there’s a 13-foot Frankenstein,” Cooper said to the The Spokesman-Review about the show. “It starts in fourth gear and stays there... it’s like a freight train and every single song has some theatrical device.”

Cooper is touring in support of his latest album, Paranormal, which features a number of special guests including ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, Deep Purple's Roger Glover and U2's Larry Mullen Jr.

A Paranormal Evening with Alice Cooper Tour Dates: