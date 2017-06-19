Alice Cooper Shares First Single "Paranoiac Personality" From 'Paranormal'

Rock And Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper has announced his new album Paranormal, his first studio album since 2011's Welcome 2 My Nightmare.

The 10-track Paranormal, produced by Cooper's longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin, features guest musicians like ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons, U2 drummer Larry Mullen and Deep Purple's Roger Glover.

Paranormal is also accompanied by a bonus disc featuring two new recordings the "King of Shock Rock" made with the original Alice Cooper band, "Genuine American Girl" and "You and All of Your Friends." Those two songs mark the first time Cooper and his former band mates recorded together since the Seventies.

The bonus disc also includes six of Cooper's greatest hits recorded live with his new backing band at a May 2016 concert in Columbus, Ohio.

Cooper has just debuted Paranormal's first single "Paranoiac Personality" on his Nights With Alice Cooper radio show. Check it out here.

"My definition of paranormal is something that is 'other than normal' or 'alongside of normal'," Cooper said in a statement. "You could say my whole career has been that. I would look at what was normal and step left of it. That's what gets people's attention. They'd listen to our music and see our show and say, 'That's so strange...oh yeah, that's so Alice."

Paranormal is due out July 28th. Find out more at alicecooper.com

Paranormal Track List

1. "Paranormal"

2. "Dead Flies"

3. "Fireball"

4. "Paranoiac Personality"

5. "Fallen In Love"

6. "Dynamite Road"

7. "Private Public Breakdown"

8. "Holy Water"

9. "Rats"

10. "The Sound of A"

New studio recordings with the original Alice Cooper band:

11. "Genuine American Girl"

12. "You And All Of Your Friends"

Live in Columbus, Ohio, May 6th, 2016 with the current Alice Cooper band:

13. "No More Mr. Nice Guy"

14. "Under My Wheels"

15. "Billion Dollar Babies"

16. "Feed My Frankenstein"

17. "Only Women Bleed"

18. "School's Out"