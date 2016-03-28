Allman Brothers Band and Zakk Wylde Play "Whipping Post" in 1993

(Image credit: Steve Latham)

Here's a flashback for ya.

Earlier this month, Zakk Wylde shared the following post on his Facebook page, along with the audio clip below.

“On August 1, 1993, the Allman brothers Band had a scheduled gig at Great Woods in Mansfield, Massachusetts. Unfortunately, [guitarist] Dickie Betts was AWOL ... . The Allmans' first alternates, David Grissom and Jack Pearson, were both booked on the night elsewhere and unavailable, so Zakk got the call!”

Below, you can hear a young Zakk Wylde play “Whipping Post” with the 1993 version of the Allman Brothers Band, which also featured Warren Haynes. It's a shame there's no video of the performance. That said, you can check out the bottom video, which shows Wylde performing “Whipping Post” with Billy Sheehan at last year's Tony Macalpine Benefit Concert. Enjoy!

Photo: Steve Latham