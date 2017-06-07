Andy McKee's Acoustic Arrangement of "Purple Rain"

About a year ago, acoustic master Andy McKee visited the Guitar World studio in New York City to perform his incredible solo-guitar arrangement of Prince's "Purple Rain"—and to discuss meeting and touring with Prince.

"About four years ago, my manager contacted me and told me Prince wanted to work together," McKee saaid. "He found me on YouTube and fell in love with my song 'Rylynn'."

McKee's unique Prince tale is pretty fascinating—and you can hear it all in the clip below. At the 7:35 point in the video, McKee provides a brief "Purple Rain" tutorial. Enjoy!