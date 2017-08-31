Angel Vivaldi and Oli Herbert Team Up for "Dopamine"

(Image credit: Angel Vivaldi)

Here's one for all you progressive, guitar-based hard-rock fans.

Earlier this month, guitarist Angel Vivaldi premiered a new song and music video, "Dopamine," which features All That Remains guitarist (and former Guitar World columnist) Oli Herbert. The track is from Vivaldi's new album, Synapse, which is set for an October 6 release.

Synapse consists of eight songs, each written for a specific brain chemical, which—according to press materials—incites a different emotion.

For full immersion, the studio was painted eight times during the writing of each individual song in its associated color. You can get an idea of the visuals in the two videos below. The top clip is the "Dopamine" video; the bottom clip is a trailer for the album, which includes its intriguing cover art and more.

For more information, visit angelvivaldiofficial.com.