Angel Vivaldi Premieres ". _ _ _ _" ("One") Music Video — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of ". _ _ _ _," the new video single by guitarist Angel Vivaldi. The song is from Vivaldi's latest self-release, Away With Words Pt. 1.

And in case you're wondering, ". _ _ _ _" isn't a typo. It means "One" in Morse code.

The track showcases everything this Ibanez artist has become known for, including soaring melodies, technical phrasing and seamless song arrangements.

"I put a ton of emotion into writing/now performing this song," Vivaldi says.

"For the video, I wanted to visually capture the dynamic of artistic struggle—which most of us know well—coupled with severe mental illness. The best thing an artist can do is to paint a picture in someone's mind of what a song would 'look' and 'feel' like. We really worked hard to achieve this, and I couldn't be more pleased with the results."

Away With Words Pt. 1 was released in March following Vivaldi's Universal Language EP, which includes "A Martian Winter" and "A Mercurian Summer." Both releases are available on iTunes and Bandcamp.

Vivaldi will be touring this summer and fall; check out his current dates below. For more information, follow Vivaldi on Facebook and YouTube.

July 5: Middle East

472-480 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, MA 02139

July 6: The Space

295 Treadwell St., Hamden, CT 06514

July7: DV8

201 Westminster St., Providence, RI 02903

July 17: Blackthorn

80-12 51st Ave., Elmhurst/Queens, NY 11373

Photo: Brian Fijal