Just in time for the holidays, multi-instrumentalist Anna Sentina has posted her bass cover (or play-along) of "Linus and Lucy," one of several memorable tracks from A Charlie Brown Christmas.

Anna's demo demos have been popular in various gear circles of late.In the video, which you can watch below, she's playing a Carvin X44 Xccelerator bass.Adds Anna: "Recorded in the heart of Hollywood, California. Happy Holidays, everyone!"Enjoy!