Anvil Announce New Album, 'Pounding the Pavement'

Metal lifers Anvil have announced the release of a new studio album, Pounding the Pavement.

The new album—the band's 17th—was produced by Jörg Uken. Uken owns Soundlodge studios in Rhauderfehn in northwest Germany, (a country that has historically been the band's biggest stronghold) where Pounding the Pavement was recorded.

"The songwriting process started immediately after the work on our previous album, Anvil Is Anvil, had been completed," guitarist Steve 'Lips' Kudlow said of the album. "So our thoughts instantly turned to the future again. After Anvil Is Anvil had been cut, everybody knew what we had just delivered and what Anvil's future should sound like."

On Pounding the Pavement, the band set out to find the perfect balance between evolution and tradition. "Of course we always allow inspirations from earlier recordings to seep in, but always with an emphasis on evolving the characteristic Anvil sound. Lots of fans keep asking us to play the way we did in the so-called good old days. That's why I try from time to time to pick up on that exciting feel of our older material," Kudlow said.

"Mind you, it's always exclusively about the basic atmosphere of that time, never about copying an older song."

You can check out Pounding the Pavement's tracklist below.

Pounding the Pavement Tracklist