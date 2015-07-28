Arch Enemy Premiere Teaser Video for Summer Slaughter 2015 Tour

Arch Enemy have revealed a teaser video for the Summer Slaughter 2015 Tour. The video features footage of the band performing "Avalanche" live at Hellfest.
Fans who attend the tour will have the chance to purchase several "Summer Slaughter" exclusive items, including a special edition of Arch Enemy's War Eternal LP (black & blue splatter on white vinyl; limited to 500 copies).
You can check out the video, and the Summer Slaughter 2015 tour dates, below.
Summer Slaughter 2015 tour dates feat. Arch Enemy, Born Of Osiris, Veil Of Maya, The Acacia Strain, Obscura, After the Burial, Cattle Decapitation, Beyond Creation
- July 28, 2015 - The Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO
- July 29, 2015 - The Cotillion Ballroom - Wichita, KS*
- July 30, 2015 - Val Air Ballroom - Des Moines, IA
- July 31, 2015 - Skyway Theater - Minneapolis, MN
- Aug. 1, 2015 - Mojoes - Joliet, IL
- Aug. 2, 2015 - The Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH
- Aug. 3, 2015 - The Northland Performing Arts Center - Columbus, OH
- Aug. 5, 2015 - Electric Factory - Philadelphia, PA
- Aug. 6, 2015 - Club 77 - Hamilton, ON
- Aug. 7, 2015 - Heavy MTL - Montreal, QC
- Aug. 8, 2015 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA
- Aug. 9, 2015 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ
- Aug. 11, 2015 - Ziggy's - Winston-Salem, NC
- Aug. 12, 2015 - Webster Hall - New York, NY w/ The All Stars Tour
- Aug. 13, 2015 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD
- Aug. 14, 2015 - Gwar-B-Q Fest - Richmond, VA
- Aug. 15, 2015 - The International - Knoxville, TN
- Aug. 17, 2015 - Gas Monkey Live! - Dallas, TX
- Aug. 18, 2015 - Empire Control Room & Garage - Austin, TX
- Aug. 20, 2015 - The Marquee - Tempe, AZ
- Aug. 21, 2015 - House of Blues - San Diego, CA
- Aug. 22, 2015 - City National Grove Of Anaheim - Anaheim, CA
- Aug. 23, 2015 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA
- Aug. 24, 2015 - Regent Theater - Los Angeles, CA
- *=with Arch Enemy, Veil Of Maya, Cattle Decapitation, Beyond Creation only