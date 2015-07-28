Arch Enemy Premiere Teaser Video for Summer Slaughter 2015 Tour

Arch Enemy have revealed a teaser video for the Summer Slaughter 2015 Tour. The video features footage of the band performing "Avalanche" live at Hellfest.

Fans who attend the tour will have the chance to purchase several "Summer Slaughter" exclusive items, including a special edition of Arch Enemy's War Eternal LP (black & blue splatter on white vinyl; limited to 500 copies).

You can check out the video, and the Summer Slaughter 2015 tour dates, below.

Summer Slaughter 2015 tour dates feat. Arch Enemy, Born Of Osiris, Veil Of Maya, The Acacia Strain, Obscura, After the Burial, Cattle Decapitation, Beyond Creation