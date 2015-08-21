Archer Release New Album, Premiere "Culling the Weak" Lyric Video

Hard-rock trio Archer have released their third album, Culling the Weak, via Metalville Records.

They've also released a lyric video for the album's title track, which you can check out below.

Culling the Weak was recorded at Sound Instinct Studio in Hollywood with producer Mike Clink (Guns N' Roses, Megadeth).

“Working with Mike Clink was an incredible experience," said David DeSilva, Archer's bassist.

“He was great at maximizing the potential of each song while still preserving our sound. He has an intangible quality in the way he produces which is reflected in his body of work. He was a key element in the sound of this new album.”

Culling the Weak is available here. You also can enter to win an Epiphone Les Paul Jr. with custom Archer Culling the Weak graphics. It's even signed by the band! You can enter the contest here and see a photo of the guitar below. Be sure to click on the magnifying glass icon to take a closer look!

Culling the Weak Track List: