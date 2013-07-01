Audio Interview: Amorphis Guitarist Esa Holopainen Talks Gear and Live Performances

Finnish progressive metal band Amorphis released their 11th studio album, Circle, April 30 via Nuclear Blast Records in the US.

It's refreshingly more guitar-oriented than any of the band's previous efforts, and it has producer Peter Tägtgren's signature touch all over it.

I recently interviewed guitarist and main songwriter Esa Holopainen, and we discussed the making of the album and more. You can check out that portion of the interview right here. Below, you can hear a different portion of the interview, during which we discuss his gear and the band's live shows. Listen to the 14-minute conversation below, and visit Amorphis online at amorphis.net.

