'Axemen of Sweden' Documentary Honors Swedish Guitar Heroes — Video

Simply put, Axemen of Sweden, an upcoming film, is a documentary about Swedish guitar heroes.

The film features appearances by Fredrik Åkesson (Opeth), Kee Marcello (Europe), John Norum (Europe), Mattias IA Eklundh (Freak Kitchen), Per Nilsson (Scar Symmetry), Jessica Gardlund and more.

To be honest, we don't know a lot about this just-announced project. However, be sure to stay tuned for details and follow along at axemenofsweden.com and the project's new Facebook page.

Below, check out a few shred=packed trailers for the film, starting off with a clip that features guitarist Jessica Gardlund. Enjoy!

Jessica Gardlund

Fredrik Åkesson (Opeth)

Mattias IA Eklundh

John Norum (Europe)