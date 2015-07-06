"Battle of the Best Female Guitarists in the World" —Video

Someone (or something?) named Alizee Defan runs a YouTube channel dedicated to incredible female musicians.

At her YouTube homepage, which you can check out here, you'll find videos lauding great female drummers, singers and—of course—guitarists.

Alizee Defan recently created two videos dubbed "Battle of the Best Female Guitarists in the World," and you can check them out below.

True to their titles, the clips certainly do feature some fine fretwork courtesy of a host of guitarists, including Jessica Gardlund (pictured above) and, well, lots of other people whose names we can't seem to locate in the clips (although Nita Strauss and Courtney Cox make an appearance, as does French guitarist Tina S. You'll also see bassist Tal Wilkenfeld, who is not a guitarist).

Below, we've included both videos. The top video is "Battle of the Best Female Guitarists in the World, Part 1." Below that is "Battle of the Best Female Guitarists in the World, Round 2."

As always, enjoy! And feel free to comment ... (and remember we didn't make these videos).