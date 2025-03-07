“We’re deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we’ve shared, and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors”: Mastodon part ways with Brent Hinds

News
By
( , )
published

Hinds co-founded the band with guitarist Bill Kelliher, bassist Troy Sanders, and drummer Brann Dailor in 2000

Brent Hinds performs onstage with Mastodon at Douglass Park in Chicago, Illinois on September 22, 2024
(Image credit: Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

Mastodon have parted ways with Brent Hinds, the band announced on social media today (March 7). Hinds co-founded the metal band with guitarist Bill Kelliher, bassist Troy Sanders, and drummer Brann Dailor in 2000.

Writing on Instagram, the band said, “Friends and fans, after 25 monumental years together, Mastodon and Brent Hinds have mutually decided to part ways.

“We’re deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we’ve shared and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors. We are still very inspired and excited to show up for fans in this next chapter of Mastodon.

“As we move forward, all 2025 touring plans will remain intact,” the statement continues. “We look forward to seeing you on the road.”

Neither the band nor Hinds provided a specific reason for the departure.

A post shared by Mastodon (@mastodonrocks)

A photo posted by on

Mastodon are scheduled to perform this weekend (March 7-9) at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

The band have a full scheduled American tour beginning in May, and a run of European festival dates scheduled for this summer.

In a 2024 interview with Guitar World, Bill Kelliher said that he had begun writing riffs for a new Mastodon record, which would serve as the follow-up to the band's first double album, 2021's Hushed and Grim.

“I’m feeling really good about everything because I have a lot of ideas,” he said at the time. “But my ideas always sound homogenous at first, so I have to trust my instincts that they’ll get to a point where they actually sound different. It’s baby steps right now, especially coming off a grand double album.”

In the same interview, Kelliher reflected on his and Hinds' different songwriting approaches, saying, “We’re opposite sometimes. When I write songs I’ll spend months piecing them together, whereas Brent says, ‘Let’s jam and write whatever on the spot in the studio.’

“That sometimes works for me, but I generally want to be organized and try out every possible avenue of where the songs can go.”

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about bands
Shem Lucas of Lowen

“The musicologist looked me square in the eye and said it couldn’t be done”: Meet Lowen, the heavy trailblazers defying metal rules by playing prog-doom in Middle Eastern and North African styles – scoring them a support tour with Zakk Wylde
David Gilmour performs onstage with Pink Floyd at Earls Court Arena in London on August 7, 1980

“I had a huge cue sheet up on my amps. Except for the Comfortably Numb solo, there were no moments where I could say, ‘Forget everything. Just play’”: For David Gilmour, Pink Floyd’s wildly ambitious the Wall tour was a blast – and a challenge
Les Paul Recording Studio

“We’ve painstakingly restored Les Paul’s original gear”: The Les Paul Recording Studio opens in Hollywood – bringing the innovator’s revolutionary gear to a whole new generation of musicians
See more latest
Most Popular
Les Paul Recording Studio
“We’ve painstakingly restored Les Paul’s original gear”: The Les Paul Recording Studio opens in Hollywood – bringing the innovator’s revolutionary gear to a whole new generation of musicians
Dime Guitarz Culprit
“The Culprit, designed by Dimebag Darrell”: We finally have our first official look at the first Dime Guitarz model – and it revives a rare design masterminded by the Pantera great
Stratocaster leaning against a Boss Katana amp
Guitar World deals of the week: get $550 off a Fender Tele, save $230 on a Gretsch semi-hollow, plus all the biggest savings from across the web
Tommy Thayer
“I remember sitting with Gene and him saying, ‘You need to start growing your hair again.’ That was the discussion!” The moment Tommy Thayer knew he would be officially joining Kiss
Jimi Hendrix and Andy Fairweather Low
“He flips a bass upside down, and we do Otis Redding. Then I got a phone call, ‘Jimi’s in the studio. Would you come down?’” How a 3am jam with Hendrix led Andy Fairweather Low to guest on a Jimi classic
Morgan Amplification amp front
“The real cost of Trump’s tariff tax”: Morgan Amps says new tariffs will add up to $1,000 to the price of its amp heads
Brian James, seated with a Gibson SG guitar in London in 1977
“One of the true pioneers of music – guitarist, songwriter, and true gentleman”: Brian James, punk rock guitar legend who played with The Damned and The Lords of the New Church, dies at 70
Actress Amanda Seyfried plays the dulcimer during her interview on Tuesday, March 4, 2025
“Are you kidding me?!” Amanda Seyfried shows off her dulcimer chops as she covers a Joni Mitchell classic on Jimmy Fallon
Jacob Collier performs in concert at Sant Jordi Club on November 04, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain
“That is a victory, as far as I’m concerned. That’s very exciting”: Jacob Collier’s five-string Strandberg is proving the doubters wrong – it’s outselling the six-string version
View of Guitar Center, Johnny Hallyday&#039;s favorite Guitar store, on Sunset Boulevard, on December 6, 2017, in Hollywood, California. He was a legend in the French-speaking world but in Los Angeles, the city of Hollywood celebrities, Johnny Hallyday was a discreet star who still &quot;devoured life&quot;. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON
“That’s where we can win against Amazon. We’re not going to compete with the factory direct-from-China stuff. It’s not a winnable space”: How Guitar Center plans to beat its online competitors and safeguard the future of its physical stores