“I always liked bluegrass a lot because the tempo is a lot closer to a NOFX beat”: Meet the Bad Ups, the Philadelphia punks inspired by country-and-western, reggae and Chet Atkins
The Philly punks kick down the walls of genre orthodoxy on their debut album Life of Sin, complementing their powerchord assault with new-wave vibes, acoustic guitar, and licks Chet Atkins taught 'em
The joyous blast of distorted power chords propelling Life of Sin, the debut album by Philly punks the Bad Ups, are enough of an adrenaline boost that it’s easy to overlook the level of songcraft guitarists Travis McKayle and Mike Dougherty have up their tattooed sleeves.
Raised on the country-and-western tunes his grandfather played at backyard parties and the reggae his Jamaican father played around the house, frontman McKayle’s musical inspirations run as deep as his interest in non-trad instruments – for punk, at least.
“It’s like, ‘three chords and the truth,’ or whatever they say,” McKayle says. “I always liked bluegrass a lot because the tempo is a lot closer to a NOFX beat.”
But for now, he’s keeping his interest in banjo and melodica to himself in favor of the caffeinated punk rock he fell in love with by listening to records released by taste-making labels Epitaph and Fat Wreck Chords.
Hell, even reggae and ska, which along with punk formed the three pillars of the band’s sound on the EPs Life Is Swell (2019) and 91 (2023), are in short supply on their first long player.
“We were like, let’s hit ’em with the punk, and then we’ll expand from there as we keep going,” McKayle says. “We’ve got more of that in the back pocket right now.”
Since forming in 2018, the Bad Ups – a variation on the Caribbean patois term “baddup,” meaning to treat someone poorly or violently – have played gigs with punk standard bearers Face to Face and the Bouncing Souls, among others, building a following with energetic shows that lean into their roots.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
A lasting key benefit of having an eclectic musical upbringing, which included guitar lessons in the style of Chet Atkins, is an open-minded approach to songcraft. To wit, McKayle and Dougherty filled Life of Sin with guitar-nerd Easter eggs like the chorusy, new-wave guitar textures on songs like Sweet and Low, and employed rabble-rousing acoustic guitar strumming on closing song NTB.
“I think a strong suit that we have is that we’re not quite confined to the four walls of punk rock,” Dougherty says. “We have multiple genres we can kind of slide into and out of and do relatively well.”
- Life of Sin is out now via Jump Start Records.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**
Join now for unlimited access
US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year
UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year
Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49
Jim Beaugez has written about music for Rolling Stone, Smithsonian, Guitar World, Guitar Player and many other publications. He created My Life in Five Riffs, a multimedia documentary series for Guitar Player that traces contemporary artists back to their sources of inspiration, and previously spent a decade in the musical instruments industry.
“We try to schedule shows around school, and if we can’t, we’ll end up skipping… The band is our first priority”: The Linda Lindas are too punk-rock to stay in class – but they’re learning all the time
The Beatles ’64 doc is essential viewing for every Fab Four fan – and you can sign up to watch it on Disney+ for just $2.99 a month in this Black Friday streaming deal