“It turned out so well there was some campaigning from John Lennon for it to serve as the A-side instead of Lady Madonna”: Paul McCartney was in bass peak form on this lesser-known Beatles gem

Recorded at Abbey Road Studios in February 1968, Hey Bulldog was one of the last Beatles sessions tracked as a band

&#039;The Beatles&#039; rehearse their song &#039;All You Need Is Love&#039; for &#039;Our World&#039; the first live satellite uplink performance broadcast to the world on June 25, 1967 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tracked at Abbey Road Studios in February 1968 during a promotional video shoot for Lady Madonna, which was the A-side of the upcoming single, Hey Bulldog tends to fly under the radar of most casual fans, but it actually represents a critical point in the history of The Beatles: it was one of the last sessions tracked as a band before internal tensions drove the team apart.

“Hey Bulldog turned out so well there was some campaigning from John Lennon for it to serve as the A-side of the single instead of Lady Madonna,” said producer Geoff Emerick in Mark Lewisohn’s 1998 book, The Complete Beatles Recording Sessions.

Brian Fox