“Zoom discontinued that pedal because nobody bought it – but bass players are always coming up to me wanting to know how I got those sounds”: Remembering jazz great Victor Bailey, who used an unsung multi-FX pedal for his cover of Prince’s biggest hit

From his ’80s heyday with Weather Report through to his mid-’90s stint with Madonna, Victor Bailey earned his stripes as one of the world’s greatest bass players

Victor Bailey performing on stage
(Image credit: Photo by Andrew Lepley/Redferns)

From his ’80s heyday with Weather Report and Steps Ahead through his mid-’90s run with Madonna, two tours of duty with the Joe Zawinul Syndicate, and his stint in the Bill Evans/Randy Brecker Soulbop Band, the late Victor Bailey earned his stripes as a reliable groovemeister and consummate accompanist.

He stepped out from that supportive role on a few rare occasions, notably his four recordings as a leader – 1989's Bottom's Up, 1999's Low Blow, 2001's That's Right and his fourth and final solo outing, 2009’s Slippin' N' Trippin’.

Bill Milkowski