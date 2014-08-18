Betcha Can't Play This: Ethan Brosh's Dominant-Seventh Sus4 Lick for the Masses!

In this brand-new edition of Betcha Can't Play This, metal guitarist Ethan Brosh demonstrates what he calls a very simple E dominant-seventh-sus4 arpeggiated lick that everyone can play.

As with the other new-for-2014 "Betcha Can't Play This" video by Brosh, which we shared last week, this is an expanded version of the usually brief "Betcha" videos on GuitarWorld.com.

Also, there are no tabs, since Brosh explains key left- and right-hand techniques in the clip.

For more about Brosh, visit ethanbrosh.com.

