Beth Hart Premieres Live "Leave the Light On" Video

Beth Hart is set for a busy 2018, having already announced a new album with Joe Bonamassa, Black Coffee, that is set for release this Friday, January 26. Hart recently found time though, for an intimate live performance that was filmed by PBS for an episode of its popular concert series, Front and Center.

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a clip from Hart's performance, a beautiful, solo rendition of her song, "Leave the Light On." You can watch it above.

The song is taken from Hart's 2003 album of the same name. Hart's most recent solo effort was 2016's Fire on the Floor.

