Binary Code Premiere "Immersion" and "Dark Meditations" Playthrough Videos

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of two playthrough videos by New Jersey/New York-based progressive metal artists Binary Code.

You can check out "Immersion" and "Dark Meditations" below. Both songs are from the band's brand-new album, Moonsblood.

“My guitar partner in crime, PJ Spilletti, and I used our brand new Mayones guitars in the videos," says Binary Code guitarist Jesse Zuretti. "I can tell you right now, playing our songs a bajillion times has never been so easy because of those guitars. These guitars are cheat codes to our playing. I'm using a Mayones Regius 7M with Bare Knuckle Pickups (Juggernauts), and PJ is using a Mayones Duvel Elite 7 with Seymour Duncan Sentient/Nazgul pickups.

“We filmed the play-throughs for ‘Dark Meditations’ and ‘Immersion’ with Nick Cusworth, who also does great work for Heavy Blog is Heavy," Zuretti adds. "He used some really cool techniques for ‘Dark Meditations,' using an actual prism for this cool kaleidoscopic effect. We picked some cool lighting effects; the color gels we chose were picked for the mood of each song.”

Binary Code will support Moonsblood with rigorous touring (dates to be announced soon). First, the band will perform June 15 at Dingbatz in Clifton, New Jersey, where they'll play Moonsblood in its entirety. Tickets are available from the venue; don’t miss this opportunity to see the band’s new opus live!

For more about Binary Code, follow them on Facebook. To order Moonsblood, head here.