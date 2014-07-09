Black Label Society Premiere "Angel of Mercy" Music Video

Black Label Society have premiered the music video for their ballad “Angel of Mercy.”

The track is off the band’s latest album, 2014′s Catacombs of the Black Vatican, which made Guitar World's list of "The 30 Best Albums of 2014 — So Far."

Check out the clip below and let us know what you think in the comments or on Facebook!

We recently tracked down BLS frontman Zakk Wylde to ask him about the new album.

"I think everyone can expect a lot of fun and excitement [laughs]! It was like what Chris Farley did in that one skit, where he was selling that hair-care product. Make sure you always use the word "fun" when you describe it," he said.

"Someone asked me what the difference was between this new record and the other nine. I told them that it’s basically all of the songs we used on the other nine records, except they've got different titles now [laughs]. It's fun and exciting for the whole family!"

For the rest of this interview, head here.