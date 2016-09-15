The Black Moods Premiere New Song, “Paralyzed”

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents “Paralyzed,” a new song by Phoenix-based rockers the Black Moods. The song is from their debut album, Medicine, whicih is set for an October 14 release via Another Century.

"‘Paralyzed’ came out of a two-day session in Los Angeles," says Josh Kennedy (vocals, guitars). "We wrote it one day with Kenny Carkeet from AWOLNation and recorded it the next day.

"I feel It's definitely one of the sexier songs on the record, lyrically and musically. It's unique sonically considering there are no cymbals in it until the bridge and then it just hits once. We literally took all the cymbals off the drum kit and put a wood block and tambourine in their place.

"As far as guitars, I used a 1954 Les Paul goldtop and an old Danelectro. We pushed them through these small old amps to get it as fuzzy as we could for the bridge. While we were making Medicine, we had a blast experimenting with tons of different pedals and old vintage amps, one of which was an old ‘ex' amp we used on this song that my grandad passed down to me that just screams. To say I'm extremely proud and excited that this song is debuting at Guitar World would be putting it mildly."

