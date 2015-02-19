Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Reveals Heavy Metal’s Origins in New Animated Video

Black Sabbath's Anthony Frank "Tony" Iommi was born 67 years ago today in Birmingham, England.

As part of our ongoing celebration of Iommi's life and influential career, check out this just-posted animated video, part of VH1.com’s new animated series, The Complete History of Heavy Metal.

As scores of Guitar World have known since we started publishing in 1980, Iommi lost the tops of two fingers on his fretting hand due to a tragic industrial accident in the distant, black-and-white past.

In the video below, you'll find out how the guitarist made “a good thing off a bad thing.” This inaugural episode is titled "Fingers Bloody Fingers." Nice! That's Iommi narrating, of course. Get to it!

