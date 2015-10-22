Blacklist Royals Premiere "The Open Door" Music Video —Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "The Open Door," the new music video from Nashville's Blacklist Royals.

The song is from the band's latest full-length release, 2014's Die Young with Me (Krian Music Group).

Die Young with Me tells the life stories of brothers Nat and Rob Rufus with a gritty punk rock delivery that still lets their Nashville roots shine through. BLR have taken their signature style and applied it to their latest EP, Dead Time Volume One: Songs of The Cure, where they cover three tracks originally by the Cure.

"The Open Door"—and all of Die Young with Me—is available here.

