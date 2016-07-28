Blues Great Ronnie Earl Announces New Album, 'Maxwell Street'

Blues guitarist Ronnie Earl has announced a new album, Maxwell Street.

Maxwell Street, recorded with Earl's longtime band, the Broadcasters, is named as an homage to the late David Maxwell, a blues pianist and former member of the Broadcasters, and Chicago's Maxwell Street, where blues musicians gathered to play outside to market crowds on Sundays.

“This album is dedicated to my big brother David Maxwell,” Earl said. “We were born on the same day 10 years apart. His playing was as deep as the ocean, as high as the sky and as bright as a quasar.

"When he passed, I felt a huge loss as I still do. David was a Broadcaster, and he and I made a few records together. It was always a supreme honor to play with him. He played blues as well as jazz with incredible expression from Otis Spann to Cecil Taylor. He knew and loved it all. He became Otis Spann in the later years. Our pianist David Limina wrote a tune (“Elegy for a Bluesman”) that captures the feeling of the album and we all send our love and respect to David’s family and all of our love and gratitude for David Maxwell.”

Maxwell Street will hit the shelves September 9 via Stony Plain Records.

For more about Earl, visit ronnieearl.com.