Bob Seger Catalog Now Streaming

Bob Seger’s iconic catalog makes its streaming debut today.

The debut includes twelve platinum/multi-platinum albums as well as Seger’s debut album, Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man. Fans can stream their Seger favorites via the following services: Amazon Music, Apple Music, iHeartRadio, Napster, Slacker Radio, and Spotify.

Today’s debut offers one of the most sought-after catalogs for digital music distribution uniting Seger fans around the world. Ten of Seger’s albums included in today’s launch are now available via digital download for the first time. The following Bob Seger albums are now available for streaming and digital download:

Beautiful Loser*

Night Moves*

Live Bullet

Stranger In Town*

Nine Tonight

Against The Wind*

The Distance*

Greatest Hits*

Like A Rock*

Greatest Hits 2*

The Fire Inside*

Ultimate Hits

Ramblin' Gamblin' Man*

*Previously unavailable for digital download.

Earlier this month, Seger announced he and his Silver Bullet Band will embark on a North American Runaway Train Tour starting in August. The tour was announced June 1st on the heels of his highly anticipated Pine Knob Music Theatre show in Detroit selling out in 9 minutes during the fan club pre-sale. Special guest, Nancy Wilson of Heart, will appear on select dates.

Bob Seger fan club members have special access to purchase tickets three days prior to each on-sale. To become a Bullet Club member visit BobSeger.com. Tickets can be purchased at BobSeger.com and LiveNation.com.

Seger is an inductee of both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The 2015 Billboard Legend of Live honoree’s extraordinary catalog has sold over 53 million albums and has earned 13 platinum and 7 multi-platinum RIAA Certified sales awards.