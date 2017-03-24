Bobaflex Channel Vintage Pink Floyd in Stirring New "Hey You" Music Video

West Virginia rockers Bobaflex have a new album on the way this summer.
And while you'll have to wait just a bit longer for more details on that disc—their eighth full-length release—we're happy to present the exclusive premiere of the album's first single and music video, a stirring cover of Pink Floyd's "Hey You."
The track is available for download today, exclusively via iTunes.
"Pink Floyd is a favorite band of me and [drummer] Tommy [Johnson]," says Bobaflex guitarist/singer Marty McCoy. "They've been a huge inspiration in our songwriting and one of the main reasons we have multiple lead singers. I put them in my top five greatest bands of all time.
"The video is a tribute to Pink Floyd's Live at Pompeii. We went for the 'old film' look. It was a lot of fun to shoot, and I think it turned out awesome. We hope you enjoy it as much as we did." The video was directed by Paul Cunningham of Cool World Photography.
Floyd's version of "Hey You," which was composed by Roger Waters, kicks off the second disc of 1979's The Wall.
Bobaflex is Marty McCoy (guitar/vocals), Shaun McCoy (guitar/vocals), Dave Tipple (guitar/vocals), Jymmy Tolland (bass) and Tommy Johnson (drums). They're on tour this spring, and you can check out all their current dates below the video.
Bobaflex: Upcoming Tour Dates
04-18-17 in Knoxville, TN at Open Chord
04-19-17 in Hendersonville, TN at Revelry
04-20-17 in Louisville, KY at Trixies
04-21-17 in Pekin, IL at Twisted Spoike
04-22-17 in Quincy, IL at State Room
04-23-17 in Joplin, MO at Guitars Rock & Country Bar
04-25-17 in OKC, OK at Thunder Alley
04-26-17 in Wichita, KS at Elbo Room
04-27-17 in Denver, CO at Herman's Hideaway
04-28-17 in Grand Junction, CO at Mesa Theatre
04-29-17 in SLC at The Royal
04-30-17 in Las Vegas, NV at M Resort Spa Casino (Rock Into Spring)
05-02-17 in Scottsdale, AZ at Rockbar
05-04-17 in Abilene, TX at Amnesia
05-05-17 in Ft Worth, TX at Ridglea Theater
05-06-17 in Fort Smith, AR at Steel Horse Rally 3 (festival)
05-10-17 in Savannah, GA at Barrel House
05-11-17 in Charlotte, NC at Uptown Live
05-12-17 in Waynesboro, PA at Dawg House (with Flaw)
05-13-17 in St Mary's PA at The Wildwoods
05-26-17 in Madison, WI at Bratfest 2017 (festival)
05-27-17 in Waterloo, IA at Cornfest 2017 (festival)
06-23-17 in Keokuk, IA at L'Treyns
06-24-17 in Praire du Chien, WI at Music Fights Back 2017 (festival)
07-12-17 in Cadott, WI at Rock Fest WVII (festival)
07-13-17 in Oshkosh, WI at Rock USA (festival)
07-14-17 in Tremont, IL at Diesel Dick's
07-15-17 in Nelson, IL at 46th Annual Pig Roast (festival)
07-16-17 in Mansfield, OH at Ink In The Clink (festival)
07-21-17 in Lima, OH at Loud N Lima (festival)