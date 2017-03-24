Bobaflex Channel Vintage Pink Floyd in Stirring New "Hey You" Music Video

(Image credit: Cool World Photography (Provided))

West Virginia rockers Bobaflex have a new album on the way this summer.

And while you'll have to wait just a bit longer for more details on that disc—their eighth full-length release—we're happy to present the exclusive premiere of the album's first single and music video, a stirring cover of Pink Floyd's "Hey You."

The track is available for download today, exclusively via iTunes.

"Pink Floyd is a favorite band of me and [drummer] Tommy [Johnson]," says Bobaflex guitarist/singer Marty McCoy. "They've been a huge inspiration in our songwriting and one of the main reasons we have multiple lead singers. I put them in my top five greatest bands of all time.

"The video is a tribute to Pink Floyd's Live at Pompeii. We went for the 'old film' look. It was a lot of fun to shoot, and I think it turned out awesome. We hope you enjoy it as much as we did." The video was directed by Paul Cunningham of Cool World Photography.

Floyd's version of "Hey You," which was composed by Roger Waters, kicks off the second disc of 1979's The Wall.

Bobaflex is Marty McCoy (guitar/vocals), Shaun McCoy (guitar/vocals), Dave Tipple (guitar/vocals), Jymmy Tolland (bass) and Tommy Johnson (drums). They're on tour this spring, and you can check out all their current dates below the video.

For more about the band, visit their website and follow along on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Bobaflex: Upcoming Tour Dates

04-18-17 in Knoxville, TN at Open Chord

04-19-17 in Hendersonville, TN at Revelry

04-20-17 in Louisville, KY at Trixies

04-21-17 in Pekin, IL at Twisted Spoike

04-22-17 in Quincy, IL at State Room

04-23-17 in Joplin, MO at Guitars Rock & Country Bar

04-25-17 in OKC, OK at Thunder Alley

04-26-17 in Wichita, KS at Elbo Room

04-27-17 in Denver, CO at Herman's Hideaway

04-28-17 in Grand Junction, CO at Mesa Theatre

04-29-17 in SLC at The Royal

04-30-17 in Las Vegas, NV at M Resort Spa Casino (Rock Into Spring)

05-02-17 in Scottsdale, AZ at Rockbar

05-04-17 in Abilene, TX at Amnesia

05-05-17 in Ft Worth, TX at Ridglea Theater

05-06-17 in Fort Smith, AR at Steel Horse Rally 3 (festival)

05-10-17 in Savannah, GA at Barrel House

05-11-17 in Charlotte, NC at Uptown Live

05-12-17 in Waynesboro, PA at Dawg House (with Flaw)

05-13-17 in St Mary's PA at The Wildwoods

05-26-17 in Madison, WI at Bratfest 2017 (festival)

05-27-17 in Waterloo, IA at Cornfest 2017 (festival)

06-23-17 in Keokuk, IA at L'Treyns

06-24-17 in Praire du Chien, WI at Music Fights Back 2017 (festival)

07-12-17 in Cadott, WI at Rock Fest WVII (festival)

07-13-17 in Oshkosh, WI at Rock USA (festival)

07-14-17 in Tremont, IL at Diesel Dick's

07-15-17 in Nelson, IL at 46th Annual Pig Roast (festival)

07-16-17 in Mansfield, OH at Ink In The Clink (festival)

07-21-17 in Lima, OH at Loud N Lima (festival)

Photo: Courtesy of Cool World Photography