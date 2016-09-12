“Broken Guitar” Virtuoso Street Performer Tom Ward Talks Technique

A few weeks ago, musician Tom Ward wowed the internet with his stunning live performance using what appeared to be a “broken” guitar.

Although that story probably represents the first time most readers heard or saw Ward, he actually was featured on Australia’s Got Talent in 2011 and has performed internationally, sometimes sharing the stage with Tommy Emmanuel, Jason Mraz and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith.

In the new video below—right around the 1:30 mark, in fact—check out an interview with Ward that was shot during his stay in London last month. Ward, who's originally from Launceston, Tasmania, talks about some of the techniques he uses and his passion for performing, and he gives a few musical examples using his custom Greg Smallman classical guitar.

For more about Ward, visit his Facebook page.