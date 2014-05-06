California Breed — Glenn Hughes, Jason Bonham and Andrew Watt — Discuss Debut Album, Part 3 — Video

In the exclusive new video below, all three members of California Breed — vocalist/bassist Glenn Hughes, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Andrew Watt — discuss their self-titled debut album, which will be released May 19 via Frontiers Records.

California Breed was produced by Dave Cobb (Jamey Johnson, Rival Sons, Shooter Jennings) — who also appears in the video — and recorded at his Nashville studio. Hughes and Bonham played together for several years in Black Country Communion; Watt — who is 23 — was introduced to Hughes by Julian Lennon in 2013.

This is the third in a series of exclusive clips that will be premiered prior to the album's release. Visit GuitarWorld.com every week for new episodes, and look under RELATED CONTENT to the left to see the first two installments.

The album will be available as a CD, digital download and a deluxe CD/DVD featuring the bonus song “Solo,” two video clips and a documentary. Fans who pre-order the digital download on iTunes will receive an instant download of “Sweet Tea” and "Midnight Oil" upon ordering.

You can pre-order the album at iTunes and Amazon. The deluxe CD/DVD is available here.

The band will announce U.K., European and U.S. tours in the near future. Stay tuned for updates!