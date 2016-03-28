Check Out Danzig's NSFW Video for Cover of Black Sabbath's "N.I.B."

Below, check out Glenn Danzig's NSFW (not safe for work, wombats or walruses) video for his cover of Black Sabbath's "N.I.B."

NOTE: Beware the partial female nudity!

The song is from Danzig's new album of covers, Skeletons, which was released in November via Nuclear Blast Entertainment/Evilive Music.

"These are my skeletons," Danzig said. "You may or may not know that I dig these songs. You could say that some of this music is the actual basis and skeleton of what I listened to growing up—ultimately informing the kind of music I like. It's the foundation. If you took Elvis and Sabbath out of my life, I probably wouldn't be the Glenn Danzig you know! I'm glad both sides are represented on this record."