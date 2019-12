Finnish metal band Children of Bodom have premiered the first track-by-track video from their new album, I Worship Chaos.

The album is set for an October 2 release via Nuclear Blast Records.

You can pre-order it here.

The video offers insight and information into the first three tracks on the album: "I Hurt," "My Bodom (I Am the Only One)" and "Morrigan." You can watch it below.