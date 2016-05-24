Chris Broderick Premieres "Disastrophe" Playthrough Video

Earlier today, the gang over at ultimate-guitar.com premiered "Disastrophe," a new playthrough video featuring Act of Defiance guitarist Chris Broderick.
The song is from Act of Defiance's debut album, last year's Birth and the Burial.
It's packed with seven-string guitar, plus a blazing solo by the former Megadeth guitarist. Enjoy—and be sure to check out the band's tour dates below the video.
ACT OF DEFIANCE TOUR:
5/24/2016 The Pin - Spokane, WA #
5/26/2016 Dickens Pub - Calgary, AB #
5/27/2016 Brixx - Edmonton, AB #
5/28/2016 Louie's - Saskatoon, SK #
5/29/2016 The Exchange - Regina, SK #
5/31/2016 The Park Theatre - Winnipeg, MB #
6/01/2016 Rockhouse - Thunder Bay, ON #
6/03/2016 The Asylum - Sudbury, ON #
6/05/2016 Corona Theatre - Montreal, QC ***
6/06/2016 Opera House - Toronto, ON ***
6/07/2016 Mr. Small's Theatre - Milvale, PA ***
6/08/2016 Upstate Concert Hall - Albany, NY ***
6/09/2016 Higher Ground - Burlington, VT ***
6/10/2016 Lupos - Providence, RI ***
6/11/2016 Toad's Place - New Haven, CT ***
6/12/2016 Blackthorn 51 - Elmhurst, NY #
6/13/2016 Amityville Music Hall - Amityville, NY #
6/14/2016 Kung Fu Necktie - Philadelphia, PA #
6/16/2016 Oddbody's - Dayton, OH #
6/17/2016 The HiTone Cafe - Memphis, TN #
6/18/2016 Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK #
6/19/2016 Backstage - Lubbock, TX #
6/23/2016 The Co-Op - Albuquerque, NM #
6/24/2016 The Green Room - Flagstaff, AZ #
6/25/2016 Whisky-A-Go-Go - Los Angeles, CA #
# - ACT OF DEFIANCE headlining shows
*** - supporting Hatebreed, DevilDriver