Chris Broderick Premieres "Disastrophe" Playthrough Video

Earlier today, the gang over at ultimate-guitar.com premiered "Disastrophe," a new playthrough video featuring Act of Defiance guitarist Chris Broderick.

The song is from Act of Defiance's debut album, last year's Birth and the Burial.

It's packed with seven-string guitar, plus a blazing solo by the former Megadeth guitarist. Enjoy—and be sure to check out the band's tour dates below the video.

ACT OF DEFIANCE TOUR:

5/24/2016 The Pin - Spokane, WA #

5/26/2016 Dickens Pub - Calgary, AB #

5/27/2016 Brixx - Edmonton, AB #

5/28/2016 Louie's - Saskatoon, SK #

5/29/2016 The Exchange - Regina, SK #

5/31/2016 The Park Theatre - Winnipeg, MB #

6/01/2016 Rockhouse - Thunder Bay, ON #

6/03/2016 The Asylum - Sudbury, ON #

6/05/2016 Corona Theatre - Montreal, QC ***

6/06/2016 Opera House - Toronto, ON ***

6/07/2016 Mr. Small's Theatre - Milvale, PA ***

6/08/2016 Upstate Concert Hall - Albany, NY ***

6/09/2016 Higher Ground - Burlington, VT ***

6/10/2016 Lupos - Providence, RI ***

6/11/2016 Toad's Place - New Haven, CT ***

6/12/2016 Blackthorn 51 - Elmhurst, NY #

6/13/2016 Amityville Music Hall - Amityville, NY #

6/14/2016 Kung Fu Necktie - Philadelphia, PA #

6/16/2016 Oddbody's - Dayton, OH #

6/17/2016 The HiTone Cafe - Memphis, TN #

6/18/2016 Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK #

6/19/2016 Backstage - Lubbock, TX #

6/23/2016 The Co-Op - Albuquerque, NM #

6/24/2016 The Green Room - Flagstaff, AZ #

6/25/2016 Whisky-A-Go-Go - Los Angeles, CA #

# - ACT OF DEFIANCE headlining shows

*** - supporting Hatebreed, DevilDriver