Chris Cornell Premieres “Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart" Music Video

Chris Cornell has premiered the music video for "Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart," the debut single from his upcoming album, Higher Truth. You can watch it below.

The video was directed by Jessie Hill and features cameos by Eric Roberts and W. Earl Brown (Deadwood). Of course, it also features Cornell, who makes his acting debut in the clip.

Higher Truth will be released September 18 via Universal Music Enterprises (UMe).

Cornell will kick off the Higher Truth tour September 18 in San Diego. For more about Cornell, the new album and the upcoming tour, visit chriscornell.com.