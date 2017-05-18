Chris Cornell’s Death Being Investigated As a Suicide

(Image credit: Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

A representative for the Detroit Police has told Variety that Chris Cornell's death is being investigated as a suicide, although he emphasized that it's too early to make any conclusions.

“At 12 a.m. [local time], we received a 911 call from the MGM Grand Casino Hotel,” the Detroit Police director of media relations told Variety. “It appears as though a family friend was checking up on Cornell at his wife’s request. He went to hotel and discovered him unresponsive on the bathroom floor. Police made the location with EMS, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“At present our investigation is leaning toward the possibility of suicide, but we must wait for a medical report to determine the cause of death. At this time we cannot release too much information about what we observed in Cornell’s hotel room or what led us to this conclusion.”

A different police representative told Variety that the singer was found with a “band” around his neck.

It also has come to light that the very last song Soundgarden performed last night (which was, of course, Cornell's final performance) was Led Zeppelin's "In My Time of Dying," which features the opening lines: "In my time of dying, I want nobody to mourn / All I want for you to do is take my body home."

Cornell and Soundgarden have performed the song in the past, but it's interesting that they employed it as their closer last night at Detroit's Fox Theater. Cornell was found dead just a few hours later.

"Honestly something looked off last night with him," show attendee Joey Mugan told CNN. "I just didn't think about it because the show was great." Mugan was able to grab the set list from the front of the stage, and you can see it here. Note that it does not conclude with "In My Time of Dying."

