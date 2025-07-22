Ozzy Osbourne has died aged 76

Ozzy Osbourne has died at the age of 76, it has been confirmed.

News of Osbourne’s death comes via a statement issued by the legendary vocalist’s family, who announced he had passed away “with his family surrounded by love”.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” the statement reads. “He was with his family and surrounded by love.”

The Prince of Darkness’s death comes mere weeks after the legendary vocalist reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmates for his Back to the Beginning farewell show, which was held in his hometown of Birmingham, England, earlier this month.

For the show, Osbourne made his long-awaited return to the stage for his last-ever live performance, and shared the stage with Tony Iommi and co for a four-song set that he delivered from his throne.

The show had seen a who’s who of heavy metal and hard rock royalty descend on the city where Osbourne and his Black Sabbath bandmates had first forged the very sound of heavy metal in the 1970s, to celebrate the singer’s legacy and career.

Osbourne is survived by his wife/manager Sharon, and his six children.

