Green Day, Rancid and Blink-182 members celebrate the Ramones’ 50th anniversary with a set at a cemetery
Newly formed supergroup Cretin Family featured Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Rancid’s Tim Armstrong, Blink-182’s Travis Barker, and late-era Ramones bassist C.J. Ramone – and blazed through Ramones hits and deep cuts
Newly formed supergroup Cretin Family, featuring Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Rancid’s Tim Armstrong, and Blink-182’s Travis Barker, came together on August 30 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the release of the Ramones’ self-titled debut album.
The tribute set also saw late-era Ramones bassist C.J. Ramone joining the lineup, as well as special guests Billy Idol, The Linda Lindas, and comedian Fred Armisen. The supergroup’s name serves as a clever nod to classic Ramones tracks Cretin Hop and We’re a Happy Family, both from 1977’s Rocket to Russia.
The all-star performance took place at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, where guitarist Johnny Ramone, who died in 2004, is buried.
It kicked off with the short instrumental track Durango 95 from 1984’s Too Tough to Die, before launching into Rockaway Beach, from Rocket to Russia.
The 19-song set included crowd favorites I Wanna Be Sedated, Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment, Sheena Is a Punk Rocker, and Do You Wanna Dance. Gen Z punk rockers The Linda Linda hopped on I Wanna Be Sedated and the Ramones cover of Joe Jones’ California Sun.
Idol – whose first band, Generation X, was heavily inspired by the punk legends – lent his chops to Beat on the Brat, Generation X’s Ready Steady Go, and Blitzkrieg Bop.
In fan videos of the event, the Green Day frontman revealed that the Ramones tribute set was the first time he had ever played with Barker. He also raved about taking the stage with “a goddamn Ramone,” referring, of course, to 60-year-old C.J. Ramone, who held down the low-end for the band between 1989 and 1996.
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As for the gear, Billie Joe wielded a Rock N Roll Relics Thunders Custom for the occasion, coupled with his newly launched signature Marshall 1959BJA head and the Marshall JCM800 Sex Pistols 50th Anniversary half-stack. The other Armstrong opted for a vintage Gretsch 1971 Country Club, while, in true Ramones fashion, the veteran bassist donned a Fender Precision.
Speaking about the importance of the event to Rolling Stone, the Green Day icon noted that, “The spirit of the Ramones is alive in every backyard punk show, punk club, and festival.
“Generation after generation of cretins and weirdos become Ramones lovers. Kids are influenced by the Ramones, and they don’t even know it yet.”
The full setlist is below.
- Durango 95
- Rockaway Beach
- Cretin Hop
- Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment
- Do You Wanna Dance? (Bobby Freeman cover)
- The Crusher (Dee Dee King cover)
- R. A. M. O. N. E. S. (Motörhead cover)
- Danny Says
- Sheena Is a Punk Rocker
- Do You Remember Rock 'n' Roll Radio?
- California Sun (Joe Jones cover)
- I Wanna Be Sedated
- Commando
- Havana Affair
- Oh Oh I Love Her So
- Surfin' Bird (The Trashmen cover)
- Beat on the Brat
- Ready Steady Go (Generation X cover)
- Blitzkrieg Bop
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology and how it is shaping the future of the music industry, and has a special interest in shining a spotlight on traditionally underrepresented artists and global guitar sounds. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Melissa Auf der Maur, Yvette Young, Danielle Haim, Fanny, and Karan Katiyar from Bloodywood, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her Anglo-Maltese, art-rock band ĠENN.
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