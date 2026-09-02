Green Day, Rancid and Blink-182 members celebrate the Ramones’ 50th anniversary with a set at a cemetery

Newly formed supergroup Cretin Family, featuring Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Rancid’s Tim Armstrong, and Blink-182’s Travis Barker, came together on August 30 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the release of the Ramones’ self-titled debut album.

The tribute set also saw late-era Ramones bassist C.J. Ramone joining the lineup, as well as special guests Billy Idol, The Linda Lindas, and comedian Fred Armisen. The supergroup’s name serves as a clever nod to classic Ramones tracks Cretin Hop and We’re a Happy Family, both from 1977’s Rocket to Russia.

The all-star performance took place at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, where guitarist Johnny Ramone, who died in 2004, is buried.

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It kicked off with the short instrumental track Durango 95 from 1984’s Too Tough to Die, before launching into Rockaway Beach, from Rocket to Russia.

Cretin Family - Ramones 50th Anniversary Concert at Hollywood Forever Cemetery 8/30/2026 (Full Show) - YouTube Watch On

The 19-song set included crowd favorites I Wanna Be Sedated, Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment, Sheena Is a Punk Rocker, and Do You Wanna Dance. Gen Z punk rockers The Linda Linda hopped on I Wanna Be Sedated and the Ramones cover of Joe Jones’ California Sun.

Idol – whose first band, Generation X, was heavily inspired by the punk legends – lent his chops to Beat on the Brat, Generation X’s Ready Steady Go, and Blitzkrieg Bop.

In fan videos of the event, the Green Day frontman revealed that the Ramones tribute set was the first time he had ever played with Barker. He also raved about taking the stage with “a goddamn Ramone,” referring, of course, to 60-year-old C.J. Ramone, who held down the low-end for the band between 1989 and 1996.

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As for the gear, Billie Joe wielded a Rock N Roll Relics Thunders Custom for the occasion, coupled with his newly launched signature Marshall 1959BJA head and the Marshall JCM800 Sex Pistols 50th Anniversary half-stack. The other Armstrong opted for a vintage Gretsch 1971 Country Club, while, in true Ramones fashion, the veteran bassist donned a Fender Precision.

Tim Armstrong, Travis Barker, Billie Joe Armstrong, and C. J. Ramone perform onstage at The Official Ramones 50th Anniversary Tribute (Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Speaking about the importance of the event to Rolling Stone, the Green Day icon noted that, “The spirit of the Ramones is alive in every backyard punk show, punk club, and festival.

“Generation after generation of cretins and weirdos become Ramones lovers. Kids are influenced by the Ramones, and they don’t even know it yet.”

The full setlist is below.